Police officer accidentally shoots self

By Robert Segawa

A female police officer has accidentally shot her left leg ankle during an operation in which they were handling violet youth.

Police Constable Betty Achom attached Kawempe police station got the accident in Lufula Bwaise II ward.

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango , PC Betty Achom had loaded her gun and the bullet in chamber ,She accidentally touched the trigger thus shuttering her left ankle.

Onyango adds that PC Achom is currently receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital.

He also said that due to chaos in Lufula Bwaise II ward, elections were called off.

Onyango said that the youth election exercise was generally peaceful except for minor incidents of violence in some areas such as Mpererwe, Bwaise, Kisowera, Kawempe, Kyebando Nsoba, Kazo, Katabi, Bweyogere, Kiira, Kyaliwajjala and Kireka.