Police officer dies as he rescues suspect from mob

By Robert Segawa



Police in Moyo is investigating circumstances under which a suspect grabbed a gun from police officer and shot him dead as he tried to rescue him from a mob.

The deceased has been identified as Corporal Majid Moro 38 year.

According to Moyo district police Commander ASP Shafiq Kasujja the deceased had gone to rescue a suspect who residents believed that he had poisoned two people to death.

Kasujja said that the late Majid Moro was sent to Onyere village to rescue a suspect from a village meeting where villagers had planned to beat him up.

He adds that after the angry villagers seeing the police officer, they started throwing stones as they run from the crowd , accidentally the stone hit the officer in the process the suspect grabbed a gun from him and shot him instantly after he abandon the gun next to the body and entered a nearby bush.

Kasujja said the incident happened at Onyere village Logoba parish in Moyo district .

DPC Kasujja says police mounted the hunt, but residents have abandoned their houses and run for fear being arrested but the Investigations are still on going.