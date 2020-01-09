Daily monitor photo
January 9, 2020

Police officers remanded to Luzira over corruption

By Sania Babirye

Two security guards attached to Mulago police have been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly receiving a one million bribe to return exhibits to a suspect.

The suspects, Amos Mbwira and Reuben Gasaki have been arraigned before city hall court grade one magistrate Moses Nabende and charged with corruption.

They have denied the offense. Court refused to grant them bail on grounds that investigations are still ongoing

They will be returning to court on the 22nd of this month.

Prosecution states that on the 24th of October 2019, the suspects received the said money from a one Ibrahim Lubowa whose medical equipment had been confiscated by Mulago police.

Lubowa had allegedly given them the said bribe to give him back his medical equipment.

