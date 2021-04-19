Police registers decline in crime

By Robert Segawa

The police annual crime report has indicated that there was an 8.9% decrease in the number of crimes reported committed in the year 2020 compared to the previous year.

The report released by the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola at police headquarters Naguru indicated that 195,931 cases were reported last year compared to 2019, where 215,224 cases were reported.

The report indicated that there were 14,230 cases of defilement reported in 2020, which was a 3.8% increase from the 13613 reported in 2019 as well as 17664 domestic violence cases reported in 2020 compared to 13, 693 cases reported in 2019.

According to the report there was also a reduction in the number of traffic accidents from 12,858 in 2019 to 12,249 in 2020.

In terms of Fire and Rescue emergencies, there was a 1.6% increase in incidents handled, from 999 incidents in 2019 to 1,015 in 2020.

The report attributed the crime trend to the total lock down throughout the country between March and June 2020 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The report also noted that installment of CCTV cameras, establishment of a modern forensic laboratory and reviving of the 999 patrol led to reduction in crime.