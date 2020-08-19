Police registers an increase in suicide cases

By Robert Segawa

Police has registered 275 cases of suicide have been registered country wide due to Covid-19 lock-down.

According to Uganda police statistics,there has been a registered increase of 20% compared to last year.

While addressing the journalist, at media center today the deputy police spokesman Polly Namaye said that the increased number of suicide in a country is fueled by depression due to the impact of Covid 19 and other challenges.

She mentioned that Lwengo district has the most number of reported suicide cases, followed by Rukungiri, Tororo, Nakaseke, Gulu, Mbale, Mpigi, Kakumiro, Adjuman, Koboko, Kumi among others.

She further urged Ugandan’s to seek help from expert’s instead of killing themselves.