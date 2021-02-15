Police resorts to patrols to tackle cattle rustling in Karamoja

By Robert Segawa

Police has revealed that they have put in place a lot of strategies to fight the escalating cattle raids and theft in the cattle corridor districts especially the Karomoja region which have left many people dead.

The cattle raids between the different ethnic groups resumed in September 2020 after suspected cattle rustlers from Kotido raided a kraal in Kobebe in Moroto.

While addressing a joint news briefing at police headquarters Naguru, the Director of Operation AIGP Edward Ochom revealed that cattle theft in Karomoja region especially in the districts of Moroto and Napak have been escalating every day and many people have lost their lives in these cattle raids

AIGP Edward Ochom added that in some cases the thieves have always been breaking-in into people’s houses and shooting dead those whom they find.

AIGP Edward Ochom has revealed that among the strategies put in place to fight cattle rustlers in this region include increased motorized and foot patrols in the region as well as engaging local leaders in the region.

AIGP Edward Ochom also revealed that they have warned their men who patrols in Karomoja region to always be on high alert and always move in groups because some thugs tend to attack them and still their guns because they have registered some cases where police officers have been attacked by cattle rustlers.