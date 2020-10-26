Police to reward Cheptegei with assistant superintendent position

By Robert Segawa

The Police Advisory Committee has recommended IP Cheptegei Joshua who broke four World Records in long distance running competitions, for promotion to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of police.

The Inspector General of police who is the Chairperson of the PAC made the announcement to honor the athlete on Wednesday, during the meeting.

He in addition, tasked the Director of Logistics and Engineering to allocate a Double Cabin Pick-up and a Coaster Mini-bus to the Police Athletics team to support their training in Kapchorwa in fulfillment of his earlier pledge.

Police adds that the police elite athlete has so far had a phenomenal season, where he broke 4 (four) World records. He is now the 5000m World record holder, a double Common Wealth Gold Medalist, and is also the reigning World Cross Country and World 10,000m Champion.