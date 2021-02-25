Police on a search for unknown gunman who killed a mobile money agent

By Robert Segawa

Security operatives in Entebbe have launched a man hunt on armed assailants who shot dead a mobile money operator at Nalugalala Entebbe in Wakiso district.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when unknown armed assailants shot dead Nambi Bogiya a few metres from her rented house in Nalugalala Katabi town council.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire the victim was trailed by a group of unknown assailants from her work place before she was shot dead and unspecified amount of money taken from her.

Owoyesigyire adds that after receiving the information, the police went to the scene with a team of detectives, K9 and flying squad operatives.

He further adds that three cartridge casings have been recovered from the scene. They will be examined to establish the firearm used in gruesome murder.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to City mortuary Mulago for a postmortem. Investigations into the murder and aggravated robbery is on going.