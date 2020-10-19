Police still confiscating material similar to military attires

By Robert Segawa

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochora has tasked the territorial police commanders across the country to monitor the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines by all schools after the resumption of the lessons for finalists.

Last week, universities and other tertiary institutions reopened for all the final year students after government permitted them.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson says that this directive is meant to ensure that students are in a controlled environment that is free from COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, police under the joint security task force are extending the operation of confiscating materials similar to military stores include, uniforms, ballets, Pips, and desert boots among others to upcountry specifically targeting the manufacturers and traders as Enanga explains.

This follows police raid at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb last week where several people were arrested and a number of items similar to military store include uniforms and accouterments were confiscated.