Police to take man who took lifeless head to parliament for mental check

By Robert Segawa

Police has said they are going to check the mental status of the man who was arrested with a human head at parliament on Monday.

According to the CID spokesperson Charles Twine, investigation detectives are going to take Joseph Nuwashaba, 22 for check up to determine his mental status.

Twine added that detectives will also find out whether the suspect was working with other people and the other murders he could have participated in before the Monday incident.

Police noted that a DNA test has already proved that the head Nuwashaba was found with belonged to the headless body discovered in Masaka of a 5 year old Faith Kyamagero, a daughter to pastor Charles Ssenyonga of Kyamulibwa in Masaka city.

Twine noted that the parents also identified the head as that of Kyamagero and police has handed it over to them for burial.