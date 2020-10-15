Police tightens security as EC nominates candidates

BY EDWIN MUHUMUZA

By 8 O’clock members aspiring for elective parliamentary positions in Kampala began streaming into the electoral commission offices in Ntinda , city suburb.

The requirements for one to be nominated include the aspirant being a registered voter of the specific electoral area they want to represent in Parliament.

One should also be in possession of a receipt of sh3m nomination fees from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), certificates and original copies of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) or its equivalent (only for viewing).

Other requirements are registered voters to support the aspirants; and in case of change of name, the aspirant must have sworn in an affidavit by a magistrate or commissioner of oath.

At exactly 2 O’clock close to fifty aspirants had fulfilled these requirements according to the Returning officer for Kampala, Fredrick Muwaya Tibakunno in what has been a busy day for the electoral commission.

The nominations will continue tomorrow (Friday) as the other day for the parliamentary nominations.

‘We have had a very smooth operation right from the beginning. We have nominated 44 persons, 41 of them for the directly elected members of parliament for the different constituencies within Kampala City. Three of them, for women member of parliament. We are expecting many more. Today alone we have about 55 persons to who booked to be nominated. Tomorrow we have another number, we hope that we shall be able to handle them by close of business. So we do not think that there will be a challenge in regard to some people not fulfilling the requirements.’ Muwaya said.

In an era when the corona virus continues to shake the entire world, only four people were allowed to accompany the aspirants, a policy that was actively enforced by a combined team of Local Defence Unit Personnel, Uganda Police, and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces.

Some of the successful nominees include; Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala central),Betty Kamya (Lubaga North) Ken Lukyamuzi (Lubaga North) Sulaiman Kidandala (Kawempe North) Muhammad Segirinya (Kawempe North) Abubakar Kawalya (Lubaga North) Ibrahim Kasozi – (Makindye East) Allan Sewanyana (Makindye West) Bashir Kazibwe,(Kawempe North) Kenneth Paul Kakande (Nakawa East) Dennis Mbidde Sebugwawo (Lubaga South) Stella Nyanzi,Kampala Woman, Farida Nambi (Kampala Woman) and Ssebugwawo Mbidde (Lubaga South).

We had many more reporters are around in regions to update us;

In Wakiso, Minister Seninde Rosemary, Nakato Miriam, Namugga Grace, Naluyima Betty, Medard Lubega Ssegona have also been successfully nominated. Hon. Semujju was brought for nominations by a police after police foiled his procession from Kiira municipality. The FDC party spokesperson who is also aspiring member of Parliament for Kiira Municipality was later bundled up into a police car immediately after nomination and taken to an unknown location.



Reports from Masaka indicate that Field Force Unit personnel have been deployed at the electoral commission ahead of the arrival of NUP members for nomination

Some of the people who have been successfully nominated in Masaka include Former SC Villa and Uganda cranes defender Dan Ntale has been nominated. Others who have been nominated in this region include, Mayor Kayemba Godfrey, Hon. Mukasa Mbidde, Chris Nakyejwe,among others



Speaking to Speaker Kadaga shortly after being nominated, she said, “I’ve been nominated as a candidate for the Kamuli Woman MP seat. My priority, as MP, will be the struggle for tarmacking of three key roads that link Kamuli to three districts. These are: Bukungu to Kimaka in Jinja; Budhumbula to Kasolo in Iganga; & the road that leads to Pallisa District. The other key priorities will be to stimulate economic growth, repair the ferry and introduction of avocado as a cash crop. Research shows that a farmer can earn as much as 28m/- from it. I’ll also enhance the struggle for sugarcane markets and modes of value addition.”