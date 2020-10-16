Police uses tear gas to disperse Panadol’s supporters

By Sania Babirye

Incumbent Peter Mugema Panadol has been nominated as an Independent candidate for the Iganga Municipality MP seat after losing out in the NRM primaries.

He however says he is still an NRM member.

He said he decided to run as an independent instead of appealing to the NRM tribunal because he does not believe that he would have gotten justice in the same party electoral commission that had cheated him and declared his rival winner.

He says he trusts the will of the people who had always elected him back and will win by 70%.

Mugema says he will concentrate on improving the health of his voters.

Meanwhile, police was engaged in a battle with Panadol’s supporters who had escorted him at the Iganga district headquarters for nomination, they fired teargas to disperse the gathering.