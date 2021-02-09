Post immunization fever is normal say Dr. Kitaka

By Phiona Namukasa



Parents have been discouraged from giving any medication to immunized infants reacting with post immunization fever.

Dr. Sabrina Kitaka a Pediatrician says that this fever is always a sign that the vaccine is trying to cooperate with the body.

She adds that parents shouldn’t get scared because this small fever is always normal and good for the baby. She adds that it is an indicator of a successful immunization.

Kitaka also encouraged expectant mothers to access health centers on the set of labor pains to prevent newly born babies from being infected with diseases.

She noted that new born babies are delicate and should be immunized in hospital to avoid infections.