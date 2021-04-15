PPDA starts automation of public procurement processes

By Alice Lubwama

The Public Procurement and Disposal of public assets Authority ( PPDA)has started automation of the procurement process to stop physical interface between the bidders and procurement officers as a measure to eliminate corruption within the system.

The Executive Director of the Authority, Benson Turamye said that they are piloting with 12 government entities on electronic procurement system and when it succeeds all the departments and agencies will be rolled on.

He said that under this system they will able to see what the Government entities are doing online and raise a red flag in case of delays and also will detect bribery.

In the even that there is a bid,he said that the providers will apply for the contracts to the entities online, receive the bid document, study it and submit online.

“It will be received ,closed and evaluated on line , so this business of saying that my documents have been pulled off will be no more.’’ He said

Turamye explained that this system will be integrated with other systems like URA and URSB in order to enable the provider and procurement officer of the entity do business easily.

He said they have already used the system for Uganda Airlines to procure the Air crafts.

Turamye said the system can even easily be audited by the auditor general.

The PPDA was created by an act of parliament as a principal regulatory body for public procurement and disposal of public assets in Uganda.