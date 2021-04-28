President Museveni meets Prophet Menk

By Moses Kidandi

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has held discussions with the Mufti of Zimbabwe also the head of the Country’s Fatwa department, His Eminence Sheikh Ismail Ibin Musa Menk.

Mufti Menk who made a courtesy visit into the to preach to the youth a message of Love, Peace, harmony and living together as brothers and sisters.

The meeting took place at the sidelines of the NRM MPs-elect retreat at Kyankwanzi State Lodge.

President Museveni welcomed Mufti Menk to Uganda and said that the NRM government has since its inception, preached unity in diversity which is in line with Mufti Menk’s preaching of peace, love and harmony.