President Museveni swears in sixth term

-URN

Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for a sixth term as the President of Uganda.

Museveni, 76 was sworn in at Kololo Independence Grounds, in a ceremony graced by several African leaders including the president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Tanzania’s new president Samia Suluhu Hassan, Democratic Republic of Congo’s –DRC Felix Tshisekedi and others.

The others are Ethiopian leader Sahle-Work Zewde, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, South Sudan President Salva Kiir, the president of Guinea Alpha Conde, Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and other guests.

Museveni was declared by the Electoral Commission as the winner of the 2021 general elections after challenging seven other candidates including National Unity Platform-NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi, FDC’s Patrick Amuriat, and DP’s Norbert Mao, Independent candidates John Katumba, Nancy Kalembe and Joseph Kabuleta.

Others are Alliance for National Transformation-ANT’s Mugisha Muntu, Henry Tumukunde, Fred Mwesigye, Willy Mayambala.

Museveni arrived at Kololo Independence Grounds at 11:30 a.m. accompanied by his wife, Janet Museveni.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama read the proclamation, declaring President Museveni as the duly elected President, before taking the oath.

The administration of the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of the President was subsequently presided over by Chief Justice Alfonse.

Museveni was later presented with instruments of power, including the Constitution, National Flag, Court of Arms, Presidential Standard Flag and the Public Seal. He also received a sword and shield, which are a symbol of the national defence forces to the Commander in Chief of the Defense Force.

The president then proceeded to the saluting podium as a newly sworn-in president. This was followed by a 21 gun salute.

Justine Kasule Lumumba, the NRM Party Secretary-General said that the President’s swearing-in ceremony is a big event to the ruling party and that under the theme; ‘Securing Your Future’, the President will ensure wealth creation and jobs in his new term.

Rebecca Kadaga, former Speaker of the Tenth Parliament said that the event is a culmination of many years of hard work and marks the beginning of a new administration.