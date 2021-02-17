Prince Nkibinge donates kibuli land

By Deo Wasswa

Prince Kassim Nakibinge has donated 5 acres of land in Kibuli to Uganda Muslim Education Association(UMEA) to be used for residential and commercial housing.

The association awarded Ruparelia Group’s construction company VCON a contract to start construction after emerging as the best bidders out of 14 other companies that expressed interest.

Vcon Construction (U) Ltd will work in partnership with Ambitious Construction Limited.

Contract worth UGX 38 billion is funded by IsDB Bank, Saudi Arabia under Supervision of Dolsar Limited.

During the ground breaking of the project, Rajiv Ruparelia the managing Director Ruparelia Group during the ground breaking ceremony commended Prince Kassim Nakibinge and the management of Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) for giving Ruparelia Group an opportunity to showcase its competence.

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity for being able to illustrate our competence and capability to deliver a high quality and standard development as Ruparelia Group” Mr Rajiv said.

According to him, the project will be completed in a period of one year.

Prince Kassim Nakibige believes that the company awarded the contract is going to produce the best quality work.

Nakibinge added that once the project is complete, it will also change the skyline of Kampala city .