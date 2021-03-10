Prostitute jailed for three year over theft

By Sania Babirye

A 25 year old prostitute has been ordered to spend three years in Kitalya government prison after pleading guilty to stealing her client’s household properties and cash by Chloroforming them.

Dorren Amanya, self employed a d a resident of Kiganda village in Wakiso district has been sentenced by city hall court grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise after she confessed to the said charges before Court.

While sentencing her, the magistrate stated the said punishment is to help her reform since she was a young person

and still had a chance to be useful to society.

Court heard that the convict who had been operating as a prostitute in different places around Kampala and Wakiso districts including Bukoto,Speke Road in Kampala and Makindye suburbs would wait after his clients are tired and resting then, chloroforms the victims, before stealing them of their household properties.

Some of the stolen properties include,Televisions,phones, cash, clothes and home theater systems among others.

Some victims lost as much as five million shillings in stolen property and cash.