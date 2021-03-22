Prostitute sent to jail for stealing from own client

By Sania Babirye

An 18 year old sex worker Ann Rose Lala has been jailed for 15 months after confessing to have robbed Bangladesh National client Hazad Mid-Karam of 5 mobile phones, 200 dollars.

This is after Lala, a casual worker and resident of Bunga in Kampala district pleaded guilty to offences of theft.

She however, asked court to be lenient with her saying that she never got to use the money she stole since it was stolen from her by unknown robbers.

But court said that she deserved a custodial sentence despite being remorseful so that she could reform and be beneficial to society since she is a young woman .

The magistrate further ruled that the convict had to be punished so that she can learn from her mistakes.

Prosecution says on April 23rd 2020 at Bunga the accused stole 5 mobile phones, 200 dollars, Kenyan Money, Bangladesh currency the property of Hazad Mid Karam.