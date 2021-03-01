Qatar Airways launches twin Engine vessel

By Gloria Nakiyimba

The new Qatar Airways twin engine aircraft, the Boeing 777 will be connecting Rwanda and Uganda with Asia, Europe, the US and Middle East to Entebbe and Kigali for the first time. Qatar Airways Vice President Africa, Mr. Hendrik Du Preez says the flight demonstrates the airline’s agility to operate the right aircraft to meet both passenger and cargo demand.

The airline started operating its largest twin engine aircraft, to Entebbe and Kigali for the first time on Monday. The giant state of the art aircraft touched down at Entebbe International Airport on 1st March 2021 at 6:10 am on the first direct flight from Doha.

It features 24 seats in Business Class and 388 in Economy class

“We are proud to be the leading international carrier connecting Rwanda and Uganda with Asia, Europe, the US and Middle East. From 33 routes at the height of the pandemic, we have rebuilt our global network to more than 900 weekly flights to over 130 destinations, supporting the Rwandan and Ugandan diaspora with more flexible and seamless travel options to visit family and relatives” said Du Preez.

He assured passengers across the world that airline health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

He reveals that “Passengers travelling from Africa can also enjoy enhanced baggage allowances with up to 46kg in economy class and up to 64kg in business”.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax.

Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance one world, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 160 countries, with 14,250 daily departures