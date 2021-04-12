Re-inspection of Bobiwine’s car done, report expected today

By Sania Babirye

Uganda Revenue has concluded the re-inspection of the bullet proof car belonging to National Unity party President Robert Kyagulanyi and are expected to get the report by close of business today.

According to Kyagulanyi’s lawyer led by Anthony Wameeli who witnessed the said inspection at Nakawa , they are currently waiting to see the inspection report from URA including the probability of paying more taxes for the said vehicle.

On why UPDF and SFC officials witnessed the said re-evaluation, Wameeli said that they were informed by URA that their presence was to see if the said car had features of Armour, so that it can be cleared by the UPDF.

He however, states that URA has not shown them any law that allows or gives the UPD powers to allegedly clear an armored car and that the said security agencies are in control of the said car re-inspection and not URA.

Wameeli further said that if their client is made to pay more abnormal taxes for the said car by URA, then they will take the matter to the tax appeal tribunal to see that their client gets justice.

He revealed to the media that although the said car was opened and searched in their presence and that they locked it and retained the key, it can never be safe entirely because something can still be tampered with on the outside interior.

Kyagulanyi gave in his car for re verification last Friday after the high court dismissed his case challenging the said re verification by URA.

On the 6th of this month, Kampala High court judge Emmanuel Baguma dismissed a case filed by National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi in which he wanted Court to stop URA from re possessing and re evaluating his bullet proof his vehicle.

Justice Baguma ruled that Kyagulanyi will not suffer any injustice to quietly acquire property in anyway as he had claimed in his application if he gives it back for re-evaluation.

Through his lawyers of Anthony Wameeli and Company Advocates, Kyagulanyi had accused URA of having no powers to confiscate his donated car Registration number UBJ667F Toyota Land Cruiser V8 after URA had concluded inspecting, accessing and taxing the said vehicle.

Kyagulanyi claimed that he always paid his taxes as a law abiding citizen and that this was another way of government targeting his properties.

He then alleged that the acts of the commissioner General in threatening to impound his vehicle were an infringement on his guaranteed constitutional rights to quietly enjoy and possess property.

Kyagulanyi said that he was forced to acquire such a vehicle and wear bullet proof jackets because he had been targeted by security and other government agencies since standing as a presidential and that the car is for his own personal safety and that currently he uses the car as his only means of transport because all his other vehicles such as the Tundura had either been impounded and parked at Arua Central Police station or damaged by security forces beyond repair .