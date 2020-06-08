Reach A Hand Uganda asks ministry of education to supply reading materials on reproductive health

By Deo Wasswa

Youth based organization, Reach a Hand Uganda says that as the ministry of education supplies reading materials to pupils and students during a wake of covid19, they should include reading materials for managing menstrual,sexual reproductive health and Rights to students in menstrual age bracket.

Frances Aanyu, programs officer at Reach a hand Uganda says, if these students continue to stay home without accessing right information, most of girls are likely to get pregnant due to misconception.

She says most of these young girls used to get such information in schools where non government organizations and senior women used to meet them, but now parents are not giving them fully information as they are studying from home.

This comes days after media reports in Eastern Uganda revealed that over 60 pupils in P.7 have been impregnated during the covid19 lock down.