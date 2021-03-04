Real estate bill sent back to committee

By Alice Lubwama
Parliament has referred the Real estate Agency bill 2020 to the Physical Infrastructure committee for urgent scrutiny. This is after the Ministry of finance, failed to grant Richard Okoth Othieno a certificate of the financial implication despite him having requested for it since September 2020 .
Richard Okoth Othieno who is also the mover of this bill says if passed into an act it will streamline and aid the real estate growth in the country.
The bill was sent to the committee after the minister failed to grant the mover a certificate of financial implication.
“The request for a certificate of financial implication as required under section 76 (1 ) Of the public finance management act was communicated to the minister of finance on 23rd of September 2020 right Hon speaker to date the minister of finance has not issued the certificate.” said Otieno.
Under the rules of procedure of parliament and the public finance management act, the certificate the is deemed to have issued from the date of request,if mandatory 60 days elapse without the minister granting the certificate.
Oulanyah said that since ministry of finance failed to grant a certificate of financial implication for the Real Estates Agency bill for a long time, it would only be fair to send the bill back to the committee.
Othieno adds that most of real estate agents make money through commission for services rendered in the sale and purchase of properties in a largely unregulated sector.
According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Uganda currently has a deficit of 2.1 million housing units and is expected to reach three million by 2030. The deficit, data shows, will further expand to eight million units, of which 2.5 million will be in urban centers in two decades.
