Religious leaders speak out on police brutality

By Robert Segawa

In a joint statement, religious leaders have come out to condemn the selective manner in which police is carrying out it’s mandate of ensuring law and order in the on going campaign.

The religious leaders say that the actions of the police have direct bearing on the outcome of this election and is also making it impossible for the electoral commission to deliver free and fair election to the country.

On his part the director operations in Uganda police force AIGP Edward Ochom told the religious leaders that the force cannot tolerate the behavior of some presidential candidates accused of flouting the campaign program.

However, Ochom blamed men of God saying that there is no body condemning the behavior of some presidential candidate only concentrating on blaming police force.