Results of 1,512 pupils withheld by UNEB

By Deo Wasswa

Uganda National Examinations Board has withheld results of 1,512 pupils who sat for the 2019 primary leaving examinations.

Releasing the results,the executive secretary of UNEB Daniel Odongo says that although the examination was Conducted smoothly,cases of malpractice in some schools were reported .

He says that these were mainly cases of external assistance given to candidates by third parties inside the examination rooms.

He also says that there were several instances of fake papers circulated prior to the exams and 61 people have since been arrested from various parts of the country.

He says that with approval from the ministry of education,they are withholding the results of 1,512 pupils until investigations are completed.

He however says that this number is much lower that the 3,346, canceled results for 2018.

He says that all candidates whose results are being withheld will be given a fair hearing by UNEB security committee and those who will be cleared will have their results released