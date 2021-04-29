Retired and elderly sheikhs donated food by Turkey government

By Sania Babirye

Diyanent Vakfi Foundation, a non- Profit Charity Organization that operates directly under the Turkish Religious Affairs Ministry has donated food packs to retired and elderly Sheikhs in and the outskirts of Kampala.

Speaking at the distribution Ceremony at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters in Kampala-UMSC, the Deputy Supreme Mufti of Uganda His Eminence Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza, said that the donation is part of this year’s Ramadan program and that similar food packs have been distributed to Muslims in different parts of Uganda.

The Deputy Mufti thanked the Government of Turkey for the support extended to the Ugandan Muslim community in various areas including Education, Health, Qurban, Mosque and sinking of boreholes among other developmental programs.

His Excellency Abuzer Kose, the Deputy Turkish Ambassador in Uganda, who was accompanied by Erhan Gokce, the Chief Commercial Counselor, hailed UMSC for the cordial working relationship.

“We are proud of the partnership with UMSC and Uganda in general. We believe that the African Continent is the next future of the World,” Kose remarked.

The food distribution was organised in collaboration with the UMSC Department of Social Services and was witnessed by several UMSC Staff.