Rhino Fund Uganda-Captain Joseph C.Roy conflict finally resolved

By Annah Nafula

The infamous long lasting dispute between Capt. Joseph C.Roy and Rhino Fund has finally come to an end.

This after a series of meetings with some chaired by the president Yoweri Museveni however the deal cracker was chaired by Tourism wildlife and antiquities minister, Hon Butime where the two parties came to an amicable agreement which ultimately ensures the continuance of the flagship project; the rhino breeding program and safety of Rhinos at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary.

According to The chairperson of Rhino Fund Daudi Makobore, they are grateful and relieved at the outcomes of these meetings.

He adds that now all parties are all looking forward to a positive relationship and eminent growth of Uganda’s rhino population which will ultimately lead to a secure release of Rhinos into National parks. `

Rhino Fund Uganda executive director Angie Genade expressed joy about this milestone, she said, this resolution means that the termination that was earlier handed to them is terminated.”

She adds that it was also did agree that Captain Joseph C.Roy continues to carry on his businesses on the sanctuary to be able to generate income for himself , which she says is a win-win situation for both parties.

Ministry of Tourism WildLife and Antiquities says the dispute arose way back in 2017 when Rhino Fund Uganda (RFU), a non-government organization, partnered with Capt. Roy of Ziwa Ranchers (ZR) to import the rhinos on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Uganda. Capt. Roy offered his 16,000ha piece of land to act as a sanctuary to the rhinos for a period of 30yrs with effect from October 2002.

Indeed, there was a reintroduction program that saw two rhinos instituted at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre, and six at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary (ZRS) in 2002 and 2006 respectively.

However, in October, 2017 the cordial relationship that existed between Capt. Roy and RFU became constrained, threatening the existence of the rhinos at the sanctuary, thus calling for government mediation. These issues went as far as Capt. Joseph Roy giving management of Rhino Fund Uganda a letter terminating their earlier agreement on this piece of land.