River Nyamwamba bursts again, government sends team to assess situation

By Robert Segawa

A team of experts from the office of the prime minister and other humanitarian agencies led by Kasese municipality member of Parliament Robert Centenary have been airlifted to Kasese district to assess the damage caused by the flush flood before possible interventions are made.

This comes after three Rivers Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani, and Mubuku burst it’s bank last night affecting several house holds, infrastructure,and businesses affected.

According to police, some houses have been washed a way by water, Kilembe mines hospital mortuary and pharmacy have also been washed away and now joint force police and UPDF embarked in evacuating patients,and people to safer places like schools where they will provide them essential items like food and shelter.