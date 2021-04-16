Robbers break into Late Cyprian Lwanga’s home in Kyabakadde

By Robert Segawa

Police in Nagalama are investigating aggravated robbery that occurred last night at the ancestral home of the Late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga located at Kyabakadde village, in Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District.

According to preliminary investigation police have established that unidentified thugs, who were more than 15 in number, armed with pangas, and sticks dressed in plain clothes wearing face masks, attacked the residence at night.

Luke Owoyesigyire Kampala metropolitan police spokesman says that thugs gained entry of the Late Archbishop’s residence after cutting the perimeter fence.

They attacked the occupants in the house and robbed mobile phones, cash totaling to UGX250,000 from two victims tied the victims before they fled.

Owoyesigyire adds that police managed to recover some exhibits at the scene and also arrested one suspects to help in the investigation as a hunt for the rest is on going.

He further adds that the suspect, who lives in the same home, went missing during the robbery and later he resurfaced at 6am, creating suspicion that he might have been behind the robbery.

He is still under investigations as police recorded all relevant statement and the effort to have the rest of the suspects arrested and produced before courts of law.