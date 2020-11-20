Robert Kyagulanyi released on bail

By Sania Babirye



The National Unity Platform party president and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has been granted bail by the Iganga magistrate court.

Chief magistrate Catherine Agwero Nshemere has released Kyagulanyi on a non cash court bond but with stringent measures.

She has ordered Kyagulanyi to respect the guidelines issued by the electoral commission and the standard operation procedures issued by ministry of health to combat COVID-19.

Kyagulanyi is expected not to have more than 200 people during his remaining campaigns. He is expected to wear a mask and exercise social distancing. He should always have hand washing equipment at all his venues. He also must campaign within the stipulated time.

Kyagulanyi pleaded not guilty to one count of doing an act likely to spread an infectious disease contrary to penal code act and the public health control of COVID-19 rules.

Prosecution states that on the 18th of November 2020 at around 11:00am at Luuka town council, in Luuka district, negligently did an act which he knew or had reasons to believe was likely to spread the infectious of COVID-19 a disease dangerous to life.

When given a chance to address court, Kyagulanyi informed the Magistrate that this case instead of being Uganda vs Kyagulanyi should instead be Uganda vs Museveni.

Bobiwine while in the court dock stated that President Museveni should be tried for the alleged killing and committing of other crimes against innocent Ugandans.

He said that he has not committed any crime , but his crime is just contesting to challenge the over 35 year murder reign of dictator Museveni.

He has however stated that Uganda does not belong to president Museveni but belongs to the people of Uganda and Ugandans will soon reclaim it.

His lawyers led by Medard Segona also asked court to order a police officer who confiscate his torn and dirty clothes that he was arrested in .

This is after his lawyers made him change into some thing clean as he reached court but a police officer only identified as

Segona stated that it was an upfront to the integrity on the process of court and have no right to confiscate his clothes at court since once an accused person has been delivered to court he seizes to be a property of police and so his belongings.

Bobiwine’s sureties included Jonh Baptist Nambeshe, Paul Mwiru among others.

He returns to court on the 18th of this month for further mention of his case.