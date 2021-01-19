Rugunda blames NRM loss in central on temporary political wave

By Patricia Osman



The Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda says the voting out of ministers especially in the Buganda region was not based on service delivery.

Over 20 ministers were shown the exit in the just concluded parliamentary polls held on the 14th of January 2021, they include the government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa who was beaten by National Unity Platform’s Christine Kaaya in the race for Kiboga Woman MP.

Others are Ronald Kibuule the State Minister for Water, State Minister for Labour, Mwesigwa Rukutana, Ethics Minister, Simon Lokodo, Ephraim Katuntu, the Minister for Justice, Agriculture Minister Vincent Ssempijja, Bunyoro Affairs Minister, Ernest Kiiza, Isaac Musumba the state Minister for Urban Planning, State Minister in Vice President’s office, Kasiriivu Atwooki and the Vice President Edward Ssekandi among others.

Dr. Rugunda notes that even though the choice made by Ugandans should be respected, they will surely regret the move.

“Some of these ministers that were voted out are best performers and their replacements don’t measure to them all.” he adds.

As a government we learn from every election held and this particular one tells us that we have some work to do in Buganda region. This region has always been a historical base for the NRM and we shall gain their trust again.

Rugunda blames the loss on what he calls “a temporary political wave”.

He says Buganda region has received great services even better than other regions and that cannot be the basis that saw these men and women out.

We are going to work hard and no doubt Buganda will turn Yellow again.