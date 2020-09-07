Rukutana sent to jail

By Alice Lubwama

The state minister for gender Mwesigwa Rukutana has been remanded to prison charged with attempted murder. Rukutana and four police officers were arrested on Friday evening after he pulled a gun from one of the police constable and shot at people injuring some . This happened in Kagugu village,Rushenyi county where he had lost the in the NRM primaries to Naome kabasharira.

According to Police, Rukutana and others at large attempted to cause the death of Rweburungi Daniel alias Dan. The group is also charged with assault and casing bodily harm.

While giving out Motorcycles to parish chairpersons of the NRM parish chairpersons at the NRM secretariat in Kyadondo, President Museveni vowed to deal with people who messed up the just concluded party primary elections.

The president said that the state minister of Labor, Mwesigwa Rukutana who was captured on camera attempting to shoot people over the weekend will be charged with threatening violence and attempted murder.