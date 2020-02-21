Rwanda, Uganda agree to form a military Adhock to monitor boarder security

By Gloria Nakiyimba and Annah Nafula

Uganda and Rwanda have today signed the extradition treaty during the talks that happened at the Gatuna- Katuna boarder.

The treaty constitutes the legal frame work will handle cases of justice including those related to alleged subversive activities practiced by the nationals in the territory of the other party.

It has also been agreed that within one month Uganda will verify allegations by Rwanda about actions from its territory by forces hostile to government of Rwanda and if allegations are verified Ugandan government should take all measures to stop it and prevent it from happening again.

The two leaders have also agreed to form a military adhock commission to monitor boarder security and the facilitators will convene within 15 days a summit in Gatuna-Katuna for the reopening of the boarders and normalization relations between the two countries.

Both Kagame and Museveni extended their gratitude to the presidents of Angola and DRC,João Lourenço and Félix Tshisekedi respectively for their commitment in the search for a peaceful solution in the framework reconciliation process.

There are reports that Kagame, accuses his former ally of backing rebel groups and dissidents who want to bring down the government in Kigali while Uganda claims that Rwandan soldiers entered its territory in the southwest district of Rukiga and shot and killed two suspected smugglers last May.

It is now a year after the border was a closed to Uganda, it is undeniable that business in this once busy border town has immensely slowed down, prices of commodities in on the Rwanda are high while manufacturers on the Ugandan side continue to feel the pitch since goods now go through Tanzania to reach Rwanda.