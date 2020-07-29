Rwomushana in held at police for defying presidential directives

By Sania Babirye



Four people including 2021 presidential aspirant Charles Rwomushana are currently in cells of city hall court awaiting to be charged for defying presidential directives on COVID19 by driving within curfew hours.

These are to be charged with Disobedience of lawful orders.

Others include Opondo Dem Caster, Mubiru James and Ali Abdallah.

Prosecution states that on the 29th of July at around 4am,1am,3am in the morning the four while at Kamyokya in Kampala district, disobeyed the presidential orders when they were found driving during curfew hour times.