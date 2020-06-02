Sakwa’s interdiction case dismissed

By Sania Babirye

The high court in Jinja has dismissed an application in which interdicted Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa was challenging his interdiction by the secretary to the office of the president Hajji Kakande Yusuf calling it unlawful.

Justice Jeane Rwakakooka has ruled that Sakwa’s interdiction was lawful despite him being appointed by president Museveni because he was still bound by the public service standing order.

Justice Rwakakooka has further noted that Sakwa did not adduce any other evidence to prove that his interdiction is not governed by the Public service standing order other than an appointment letter by president Museveni.

Sakwa had also challenged the 4th may 2020 letter of interdiction on the grounds that it didn’t have president Museveni’s signature,but justice Rwakakooka has also dismissed the said argument on grounds that by virtue of the public service commission Regulations, Hajji Kakande being a responsible officer in the President’s office had the legal authority to interdict him since Sakwa is a public officer until he is cleared of charges of manslaughter and robbery.

The judge has also dismissed Sakwa’s claims that he was interdicted without being heard ruling that his interdiction was not subject to the right to be heard since interdiction is but a first set to disciplinary proceedings and that he decision was also rational since Sakwa’s was arrested, charged with manslaughter and remanded to prison.

Justice Rwakakooka has further ruled that Sakwa unlawfully added hajji Kakande to the said suit but by law, the attorney general was the only respondent to the said suit and declined to order any compensation to him.

Sakwa had claimed that the said interdiction was fake because it was only president Museveni with powers to interdict him among other grounds.

However, president Museveni on the 21st of May sent Sakwa on forced leave until hearing and determination of his manslaughter case.

On the 29th of April, Jinja court Chief magistrate Jessica Chemeri released Sakwa on a non cash five million court bond after spending five days in Kirinya government prison.

The 38 year old is charged with man slaughter by causing the death of Isanga Charles,theft of empire waragi worth four hundred thousand and malicious damage to property.

He is charged jointly with 19 year old Bumali Kazimbyewa a mechanic & and 31 year old Simba Muhammed a businessman in Jinja.

Prosecution States that the three suspects and others still at large on the 22day of March and 17th of April at Lwanda village in Jinja district unlawfully caused the death of Isanga Charles.

These are also accused of robbing 800,000 shillings, three creates of beer, 8 trays of eggs,sachets of empire drinks and soda all valued at 429000 belonging to Isanga and there after used violence on him on the same day .

The suspects are also charged with damaging Isanga’s counter on the same day.