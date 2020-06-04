Sanlam Uganda insurance company pays back its premium clients

By Zirimala Daudi



Sanlam Uganda Insurance Company is set to pay out over 475 million to its individual life client in form of cash back against premiums paid in their policies to enable them kick start their lives following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the unveiling of the pay out to their clients, Sanlam head of operations Nicholas Lutakome said that they are making half a billion available to give 10% of their premium to customers to provide hope as life returns to normal.

He notes that many businesses and SMEs in particular have suffered during the covid-19 lock down affecting the livelihoods of many families.

As the global pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, it has not only claimed over 300,000 lives but also businesses says Lutakome.

It is in times like these that an insurance company needs to move closer to its clients to offer a helping hand towards recovery of the economy.