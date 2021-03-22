School cook faces jail for stealing baby

By Sania Babirye

A 47year old school cook been remanded to Kigo government prison after allegedly stealing a three year old baby of her boss were she was temporarily working as a house maid after the closure of schools due to covid 19 pandemic lockdown.

Harriet Kemugisha this morning appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Jude Okumu and denied the charge of theft.

Prosecution states that on October 10th 2020 at Kitebi in Makindye Ssabagabo Harriet stole her boss’s 3year old son while the mother Ameria Natukunda a employee with Uganda Investment Authority had gone to work.

Its further alleged that on the same day,the accused stole house hold properties including saucepans, cups, glasses,underwear, burars, bedsheets , flasks and so many other items.

She was arrested from Isingiro District where she was hiding with the kid and all the stolen properties.

Natukunda told court that by the time of her arrest, they found her Baby was found with bruses all-over his body with hi and private part almost ing off.

She has been remanded until the 23rd of April for trial.