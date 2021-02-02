Schools for non candidate classes to open soon

By Moses Kidandi

Cabinet has resolved to reopen Education Institutions to Non-Candidate learners as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The cabinet has made some recommendations to this effect as a means of curbing the transmission of the virus.

That the Education Institutions will be allowed to open for non-candidate classes in a phased manner. This will ensure compliance with COVID 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

That the pre-primary schools should will not be re-opened because Learners in this category cannot observe the SOPs and are prone to respiratory infections including COVID-19. In addition, most of the pre-primary schools are day schools hence prone to infections due to interface between the Learners, teachers and Parents.

Leaders at the Ministry of Education and Sports; and Health will undertake a countrywide tour of schools and Institutions to ascertain their preparedness to reopen for non-candidate classes.

In order to complete the academic year and ensure progression, the semi-candidate classes (P6, S3 and S5) should report back to school in the short term and study (in shifts where necessary) with the Candidate classes.

Given that PLE will be completed on 31st March, 2021 and UCE on 6th April, 2021, there will be more space in schools, when candidates leave, to enable the other classes report back and study to complement home schooling.

For the classes studying in shifts, Teachers will be guided to work through the home-schooling materials with a view of explaining and clarifying concepts and correcting self-study work done by Learners at home.

Promotion to the next class will be based on attendance and continuous assessment of class work and assignments.