Security guard sent to jail for attempted murder

By Sania Babirye

A private security guard who allegedly stabbed his friend has been charged with attempted murder.

The suspect identified as 31 year old David Byekwaso a private security guard at Cannan Washing bay and parking and a resident of Nateete Nanfuka zone has appeared before Buganda Road court Chief Magistrates Akello Ago Miriam and denied the said offence.

He has further been remanded to Luzira prison until the 21st of this month when court will deliver his judgement.

According to evidence, Byekwaso allegedly attempted to kill his friend by stabbing him in the stomach with a knife after a quarrel between the two.

Prosecution states that Byekwaso, on June 25th in the year 2020 at Cannan washing bay in Nateete Rubaga division in Kampala attempted to cause the death of Ali Ssemanda.