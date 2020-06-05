Security guard sent to jail over theft

By Sania Babirye

A watchman who robbed 170,000 shillings from a woman at knife point has been charged and remanded at Kitalya government prison.

The suspect is identified as Jacob Musinguzi a resident of Kipamba zone in Makindye and faces an aggravated robbery charge.

He has appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate John Robert Okipi who did not allow him to take plea since he is charged of a capital offense that is only tribal and bailed by the high court.

He has been sent on remand until the 12th of June for further mention of his case.

Prosecution states that Musinguzi on the 8th of May 8th 2020 at Kipamba zone Makindye robbed Susan Kusiima of her cash worth 170,000shillings and thereafter or before the said robbery threatened to use a deadly weapon to wit a knife on his victim.