Security Guard sent to jail for threatening neighbor

By Sania Babirye

A 29 year old security guard with SGA Security company has been jailed two month for threatening to injure her neighbor.

Jackline Cholare has been sentenced by City Hall court grade one magistrate Fafuma Nabirye after convicting the suspect on the offence of theft.

Prosecution says on March 9th 2021 at Kamwokya in Kampala central division, with intent to intimidate or annoy Francis Tolita threatened to injure him.