Security heads called to train their officers in human rights observance

By Alice Lubwama

The African center for treatment and rehabilitation of torture victim has called upon heads of security agents mainly Uganda Police and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces to ensure that their officers are trained in human rights observance as a way of reducing the cases of violence leading to torture, as the country approaches the next election.

Addressing the media in Kampala today the program officer center for treatment and rehabilitation of torture victims Kagoye Alex, said that the cases of torture victims tend to rise during the election period as was evidenced in the recently concluded NRM primaries calling for protection of Ugandans to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The center also urged the security agents to further investigate the errant officers and ensure that they are prosecuted individually as perpetrators of torture.

Kagoye said that although the prevention and prohibition of the torture act was enacted eight years ago, they are yet to see individuals prosecuted especially security officers who are the main perpetrators of torture.

“But we are glad that there cases of individual cases of security officers in court like in the case of honorable Zaake where individuals will be held accountable,” Kagoye said.

The organization also wants the electoral commission to invest in civic empowerment about the roles and responsibilities during after the election period to reduce to reduce on the possible cases of violence leading to torture.

They further urge Government to respect the decision of the constitution court on the public order management act and facilitate freedom of peaceful assembly in addition to complying with its state obligations under the African charter and other regional and international human rights instruments.

The chief executive officer African center for treatment and rehabilitation of torture victims Samuel Herbert Nsubuga appealed to the president to appoint the chairperson of the human rights commission, saying that since the demise of the late chairperson Maddie Kagwa the tribunals cannot sit to handle the cases of torture.