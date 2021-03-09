Segirinya case file recalled by DPP

By Sania Babirye

The Jinja magistrate court has informed National Unity Platform party supporter and Kawempe MP elect Ssegirinya Muhammad that his case file has been recalled by the Director of Public prosecutions for an amendment including slapping more charges on him.

Segirinya had reported before the Court for further mention of his case on charges of inciting to violence after he was arrested outside Nalufenya police station protesting and demanding for the release of Kyagulanyi on the 18th of November 2020.

He was released on a non cash bail after spending almost three days in Kirinya government prison after being remanded on the 20th of September 2020 without the presence or knowledge of his lawyers, the same day his party president Robert Kyagulanyi was granted bail by the Iganga magistrate court.

Prosecution states that on the 18th of November 2020 along the Kamuli Jinja in the Jinja district,without lawful excuse made statements on his Facebook page Indicating or implying that it could be incumbent or desirable to do any acts calculated to bring death or any class of community of person.

However, Segirinya describes such charges as baseless saying they are meant to intimidate them from their struggle from liberating Ugandans from the current dictatorship.