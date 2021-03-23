Segirinya sent to jail

By Sania Babirye



Kawempe North Member of Parliament elect Muhammad Segirinya has been charged with inciting violence.

Segirinya who was arrested on Monday as he attempted to march on the streets of Kampala demanding for the release of people who went missing and suspected to be in the hands of security operatives.

He has been arraigned before Buganda road court grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu and denied the said offence.

Prosecution alleges that Muhammad Segirinya and others still at large on the 22nd of March at Mini price in the Kampala district did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for their presidential victory , demanding for release of Mubiru James, Bukeni Ali aka Nubian Lee the singing partner of politician Bobi Wine, ,and Edward Ssebufu alias Eddy Mutwe the head of Bobi Wine’s body guard.

He has been remanded to Kitalya government prison until the 8th of April when he returns for his bail application.

Meanwhile, the same Court has granted bail to 13 out of the 40 NUP members who were arrested by security forces in and around Kampala on charges of being found in illegal possession of arms.

These have bee released on a 500,000 not cash bail and they include among others Nhetto Qlan among others.