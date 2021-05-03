Seven arrested for vandalism

By Robert Segawa

The crime intelligence department of police has arrested seven suspects who have been found in possession of stolen electric cables and electric gadgets worth 3 billion shillings.

The crime intelligence has identified Kiboga and Rubaga as areas that have been affected by the vandalism.

While addressing journalists at the Police headquarters,Police mouth piece Fred Enanga said that members of the public have been complaining about vandalism on electric utilities where electricity poles and insulators have been cut.

He explained that ,this has been disrupting power supply in these areas but also causing electricity company UMEME a huge loss.

Enanga further identified the suspects arrested as Ssemaganda Ronald, Matovu Abdul, Musoke Lawrence, Bugiri Martin, Nuwamanya Micheal, Tulyatemba Ashiraf,Obadia Matovu all were picked from Kiboga and Old Kampala.

The suspects are to be charged for being in possession of government property and vandalism.