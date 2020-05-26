Seven penalized for drinking in bars during lock down

By Sania Babirye

The Luwero chief magistrate court has convicted seven men after finding them guilty of violating the presidential directives that were instituted to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The directives include social distancing and drinking in bars past the curfew hours.

The group including Sebyala Richard, Katumba Ian, Silvester, Damba Wilson and Mutagobya Fred from Kiwoko in Nakaseke have been ordered to do community service including planting trees at state house lodge in Luwero and at kiwoko sub county.

Sebyala, Katumba and Damba have also been ordered to pay a court fine of 200,000 shillings each after they injured a police officer and destroyed a police patrol car while resisting arrest while in bar drinking past curfew hours or in default serve one year in prison.