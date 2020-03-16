Sheikh killer to stand trial despite confessing

By Sania Babirye

The General court martial has set the 13 of March to start hearing a murder case against a 40 year old security guard Mugoya Biasaali despite him confessing to murdering sheik Masood Mutumba in Bugiri district in February.

This is after Prosecution led by Lt. Raphael Mugisha maintained that its not true that the self confessed killer murdered the Muslim clerk alone as he claims but committed the offense with seven others.

The case had returned today for prosecution to read to court how the suspect committed the said murder offense, so that Biasaali can be officially convicted.

Buy when Lt. Mugisha maintained that the the said convict committed the said offense with seven others, Biasaali refused the said facts and maintained that he had murdered the deceased alone because he had causes him enormous pain.

This forced the army court chaired by Lt.Gen.Andrew Guti to record his statement as not guilty since he had denied committing the said crime alone.

Biasaali a Supervisor at SGA UgandaLimited, a Private Security Company Mugoya Biasaali is charged together with Balidhusa James attached to Local Defense Unit, Jagenda John Mary a Special Hire Driver and a resident of Lubowa Seguku in Wakiso District, Alex Mugoya alias Waiswa a Security Guard with Harsh Security Company a resident of Bukedea District, Amos Kojja , Sulaiman Konta, Charles Mwandha and Asharaf Mugoya all residents of Lwemba village in Busimba Zone in Bugiri District who denied the said offense.

They have been back remanded to Luzira prison until the 13th of march to commence trial.

60 year old sheikh Mutumba was gunned down outside his home in a gruesome incident that was witnessed by his 10 year old son on the 14th of February at Lwemba Trading centre in Bugiri district.

According to the deceased’s son, the assailants were traveling on a motorcycle .