Shisha smokers fined Ugx 480,000

By Sania Babirye

Three people who were found smoking and selling Shisha at August 80 bar in Bukoto have been ordered to pay a court fine of 480,000 shillings or in default serve one year in Luzira prison.

This is after the three pleaded guilty to the offense of selling and displaying tobacco products.

The convicts include 30 year old Muhumuza Alphonce a resident of Nakawa division,23 year old Joanita Nabase a resident of Najeera and 33 year old Jerry Bigena a resident of Kisasi in Nakawa division within Kampala district.

Court has also issued criminal summons to a waiter at August 80 bar Serunkuma Abdul to appear in court and answer to the said charges on the 23rd of this month.

Prosecution states that on the 6th of March 2020 at August 80 bar, the convicts were found displaying /smoking flavored tobacco product which is in contravention of the 2015 tobacco control act.