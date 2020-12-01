Singer Fik Fameica summoned over my property song

By Sania Babirye

Kampala high court judge Musa Sekana has faulted feminist Prasidia Nagasha for suing local artist Shafik Walukagga alias Fik Fameica and his producer Martin Musoke alias Artin over his song entitled “property” in reference to women with out having evidence to support it.

In her affidavit, Nagasha claims that she filed the said case on behalf of all the women in Uganda since its demeaning and undermines women, however, when Justice Sekana asked Nagasha for evidence to support her lawsuit, she did not have any proof to show that other alleged women felt offended with the said song inform of supporting affidavit’s.

But despite the said observation by the trial Judge, Fik Fameica has been summoned to appear in court this Friday to defend himself over his song.

In the said suit, the petitioner claims the song violates the rights of women and girls in the country and she is also blaming Uganda communication commission of failing to prevent the song from airing on different electronic outlets yet the song allegedly contains harmful content.

She now wants court to declare that the said song is demeaning, undermines and discriminates against women with phrases like ” my woman is my property, my woman my yogurt”.

She also wants UCC to stop the said song from airing on any radio, Television and other electronic outlet and Musician to apologize to Ugandan Women Publically.