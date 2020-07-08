Social stigma pushes most girls into unsafe abortions

By Deo Wasswa



A new report shows that six (6) out of every eight (8) girls in Mbale sub region experience rape at their first sexual encounter.

The report dubbed “Youth Engage and Take Action for sexual reproductive and health right” also revealed that the use of family planning services among adolescents is quite low at 24.8% uptake.

A study was conducted by Uganda Youth and Adolescent Health Forum and the information was collected from nine health facilities and young people in communities.

The report also shows that social stigma and poverty levels are some of the reasons girls are being pushed into carrying out unsafe abortions using crude methods.

While presenting the report findings, Apio Winnie the lead researcher and program manager at Uganda Youth and Adolescent Health Forum, has noted that misconception and little information about sexual reproductive health service among youth has also remained a big challenge.

The report was launched during the Pre-World Population day Inter generational policy dialogue.

During the dialogue Dr. Olive Sentumbwe, a medical director at World health organization called for a Human rights based approach when designing different policies especially those addressing challenges affecting vulnerable groups especially Young people.

She said once organizations, government and development partners design the policies while neglecting the human rights element, the implementation of such policies is bound to face a lot of challenges.